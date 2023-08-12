Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 12, firing almost 50 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, and Nova Sloboda communities.

Russian forces used mines to target the Bilopillia community, while the Krasnopillia, Znob-Novhorodske and Nova Sloboda communities were attacked with mortars.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.