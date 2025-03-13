The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Rheinmetall, Peacekeepers, Ceasefire, Europe, European allies
Edit post

Rheinmetall prepared to supply arms for possible Ukraine peacekeeping mission

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 13, 2025 12:52 PM 2 min read
Armin Papperger, CEO of the German weapons producer Rheinmetall, addresses a virtual press conference at the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, on March 14, 2024. (Ina Fassbender / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German defense company Rheinmetall is prepared to supply weapons for a potential international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine following the end of Russia’s war, the company's CEO, Armin Papperger, said on March 12, Deutsche Welle reported.

Papperger said that Rheinmetall could provide "more than 2,000 items" for such a mission, including tanks, armored vehicles, electronic warfare systems, reconnaissance drones, and satellite technology for monitoring a demarcation line.

Several European countries, including the U.K., France, Denmark, and Sweden, have previously expressed willingness to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine. The Washington Post reported on Feb. 17 that up to 30,000 European troops could be involved in the ceasefire monitoring mission.

Papperger noted that the talks remain theoretical for now, with no concrete negotiations underway with the company.

While U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 24 that Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a peace deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rejected the idea.

Rheinmetall is one of Europe’s largest arms manufacturers and a key supplier to Ukraine. Under German government contracts, it delivers 155 mm artillery rounds, Leopard 1 tanks, mortar shells, and surveillance drones.

The company also opened a military vehicle repair facility in Ukraine in June 2024 and plans to build three additional plants in the country.

UK, France lead talks among 37 countries on ‘coalition of the willing’ in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
London and Paris are leading discussions among 37 countries from Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth on shielding Ukraine against any future Russian aggression in case of a peace settlement, Bloomberg reported on March 13, citing official sources.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.