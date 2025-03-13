Rheinmetall prepared to supply arms for possible Ukraine peacekeeping mission

This audio is created with AI assistance

German defense company Rheinmetall is prepared to supply weapons for a potential international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine following the end of Russia’s war, the company's CEO, Armin Papperger, said on March 12, Deutsche Welle reported.

Papperger said that Rheinmetall could provide "more than 2,000 items" for such a mission, including tanks, armored vehicles, electronic warfare systems, reconnaissance drones, and satellite technology for monitoring a demarcation line.

Several European countries, including the U.K., France, Denmark, and Sweden, have previously expressed willingness to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine. The Washington Post reported on Feb. 17 that up to 30,000 European troops could be involved in the ceasefire monitoring mission.

Papperger noted that the talks remain theoretical for now, with no concrete negotiations underway with the company.

While U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 24 that Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a peace deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rejected the idea.

Rheinmetall is one of Europe’s largest arms manufacturers and a key supplier to Ukraine. Under German government contracts, it delivers 155 mm artillery rounds, Leopard 1 tanks, mortar shells, and surveillance drones.

The company also opened a military vehicle repair facility in Ukraine in June 2024 and plans to build three additional plants in the country.