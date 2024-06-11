First Rheinmetall-Ukraine joint production plant becomes operational

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first joint production plant of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Ukroboronprom in Ukraine became operational, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin announced on June 10.

The news came as Kyiv aims to localize weapons production in 2024. Rheinmetall previously said it plans to open at least four production plants in Ukraine.

The facility will enable faster repair of foreign-supplied equipment and their subsequent return to the front line. In the future, the plant will also produce new armored vehicles, according to the minister.

The location of the plan was not disclosed, presumably due to security concerns.

"What is important is that this will support not only our Armed Forces but also our economy. Ukrainian specialists will work at the plant under the supervision of German colleagues," Kamyshin said.

"Taxes are paid in Ukraine, and we obtain new technologies."

The Ukrainian government announced last October that Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom would join forces to repair, maintain, and ultimately produce armored vehicles in Ukraine. Their joint venture was registered on Oct. 18, 2023.

The first Fuchs armored personnel carriers could be produced in Ukraine by late summer 2024, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in December.

The German manufacturer also plans to open factories in Ukraine for the production of artillery shells, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons.