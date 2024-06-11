Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Rheinmetall, defense industry, Armored vehicles, Germany, Ukroboronprom
Edit post

First Rheinmetall-Ukraine joint production plant becomes operational

by Martin Fornusek June 11, 2024 8:35 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin (L), Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger (C), and Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov during the opening of a joint Rheinmetall-Ukroboronprom production facility in an unspecified location in Ukraine. Photo published on June 10, 2024. (Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The first joint production plant of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Ukroboronprom in Ukraine became operational, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin announced on June 10.

The news came as Kyiv aims to localize weapons production in 2024. Rheinmetall previously said it plans to open at least four production plants in Ukraine.

The facility will enable faster repair of foreign-supplied equipment and their subsequent return to the front line. In the future, the plant will also produce new armored vehicles, according to the minister.

The location of the plan was not disclosed, presumably due to security concerns.

"What is important is that this will support not only our Armed Forces but also our economy. Ukrainian specialists will work at the plant under the supervision of German colleagues," Kamyshin said.

"Taxes are paid in Ukraine, and we obtain new technologies."

The Ukrainian government announced last October that Rheinmetall and Ukroboronprom would join forces to repair, maintain, and ultimately produce armored vehicles in Ukraine. Their joint venture was registered on Oct. 18, 2023.

The first Fuchs armored personnel carriers could be produced in Ukraine by late summer 2024, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in December.

The German manufacturer also plans to open factories in Ukraine for the production of artillery shells, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons.

The Invisible War: Inside the electronic warfare arms race that could shape course of war in Ukraine
When Ukraine received Excalibur artillery shells in March 2022 from the U.S. shortly after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, it was immediately the military’s weapon of choice. Thanks to their GPS navigation system, these expensive munitions had a high-precision flight trajectory and could…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksandr Tartachnyi
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:44 PM

FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.