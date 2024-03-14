Skip to content
Rheinmetall plans to open at least 4 plants in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek March 14, 2024 10:04 PM 1 min read
An employee works on the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Rheinmetall's production facility on June 6, 2023. (Philipp Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plans to set up at least four factories in Ukraine to produce artillery shells, military vehicles, gunpowder, and anti-aircraft weapons, the AFP reported on March 14.

This could present a boost for Ukrainian defense production amid ammunition shortages and dwindling supplies from the U.S.

"Ukraine is now an important partner for us, where we see a potential of between 2 and 3 billion euros ($2.18-$3.27 billion) per year," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said during a presentation of the company's 2023 results, the AFP wrote.

Previously, the company signed a contract with the Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) in October 2023 to repair and produce armored vehicles directly in Ukraine in a joint plant.

During the Munich Security Conference in February, Papperger signed a memorandum of intent with Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin to produce artillery shells in another joint plant based in Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
