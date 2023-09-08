Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: G20 begins without consensus on Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert September 9, 2023 2:33 AM 2 min read
G20 Negotiator Amitabh Kant (C) speaks at a press conference ahead of the summit on Sept. 8. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Negotiators at the G20 summit in New Delhi left a paragraph on Ukraine blank in the leaders' draft declaration due to unresolved disagreements, Reuters reported on Sept. 8.

According to a draft seen by Reuters, the paragraph relating to Ukraine and the "geopolitical situation" was left blank, while 75 others on topics ranging from climate change to cryptocurrency had been agreed upon by members.

The G20 summit brings together the leaders of the world's largest economies for a two-day meeting held Sept. 9-10. For the past 20 years of summits, the G20 has culminated in a leaders' declaration, expressing committments to joint priorities.

Senior sources who spoke to Reuters said that the language on Ukraine was sent to Russia for approval after it was agreed upon by Western members.

"But so far Russia is blocking a compromise that is acceptable otherwise for everyone else," an EU diplomat said.  

This year's G20 host is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has not imposed sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine. Modi has said he does not want the invasion of Ukraine to dominate the meeting, which is intended to highlight the needs of the Global South.

Modi also did not invite Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to attend the summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are both sending representatives to New Delhi, rather than attending the summit themselves.

The G20 summit in India will overlap with the Eastern Economic Forum, held Sept. 10-13 in Vladivostok. Putin is expected to negotiate an arms deal with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the Forum.

George Monastiriakos: The best reason why Russia must be defeated in Ukraine? Because it is weak
Russia has terrorized Ukraine beyond the point of no return. In doing so, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have exposed the Russian army’s many weaknesses. The Kremlin failed to achieve all its strategic objectives since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Rather than pre…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge Monastiriakos

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.