Modi says India will do ‘everything’ to stop Russia’s war, abstains from imposing sanctions

In a first in-person meeting since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Volodymyr Zelensky that India would do everything it could to help end the war.

“I assure you that for its resolution, India and I personally will do everything within our means,” said Modi, Guardian reported.

The Indian PM met Zelensky at the G7 summit in the city Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20.

Modi added that Russia's war against Ukraine is not just an “issue of economy or politics, but an issue of humanity.”

“I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well,” he said.

At the same time, India’s imports of Russian oil skyrocketed tenfold, reaching almost 20% of India's annual crude oil imports, since Russia started its all-out war against Ukraine, BBC reported.

As a result, India benefited from the sanctions imposed on Russia by western countries and saved about $5 billion as many countries drastically reduced their imports of Russian oil and gas.