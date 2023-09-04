Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
NYT: Kim Jong Un to visit Russia for arms deal with Putin

by Abbey Fenbert September 5, 2023 1:09 AM 2 min read
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in June, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un plans to visit Russia this month to discuss supplying Moscow with more weapons for its war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Sept. 4.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hopes to secure additional artillery shells and antitank missiles, according to information provided by American officials.

U.S. National Security Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that "leader-level diplomatic engagement" is expected during the arms deal discussion.

In August, White House officials said that Putin was looking to acquire more weapons from North Korea, and that the Kremlin's arsenal had been depleted by sanctions and continued losses in Ukraine.  

The new intelligence provided to the New York Times indicates that the leaders are planning to meet in Vladivostok during the Eastern Economic Forum, held Sept. 10-13.

The anniversary of the founding of North Korea is observed on Sept. 9.

Kim Jong Un would likely travel to Russia by armored train, the New York Times reported. Officials said a meeting in Moscow was possible, but not confirmed.

"Mr. Kim would like Russia to provide North Korea with advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines" in addition to "food aid for his impoverished nation," the officials told the New York Times.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
