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Update: Requests sent to Israel to extradite top suspects in Ukraine's biggest graft case.

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by Oleg Sukhov
Update: Requests sent to Israel to extradite top suspects in Ukraine's biggest graft case.
Timur Mindich talking to Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Israel. (Screenshot / Ukrainska Pravda)

Ukraine has sent requests to extradite two suspects in the Midas corruption case from Israel, Maryana Haikovska-Kovbasiuk, the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, told the Kyiv Independent on March 31.

Oleksandr Abakumov, the detective in charge of the case, said late on March 30 that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) had drafted requests to extradite the suspects from Israel.

The draft requests for Timur Mindich, a close associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky, and businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman were sent for approval to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko two weeks ago, Abakumov said in an interview with blogger Olena Tribushna.

The Midas operation, which was launched last year, is the biggest corruption investigation during Zelensky's presidency and targets graft at state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom and in the defense industry.

Nine suspects have been charged in the case. Apart from Mindich and Tsukerman, these include ex-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Zelensky's ex-Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov, former defense minister and current secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, are also under investigation in the case but have not been charged yet.

Abakumov admitted that Israel extradites its citizens very seldom but added that there have been cases when Israel extradited its citizens to Ukraine.

“Israel is a very difficult country for extradition," he said. "In order to extradite a person, you essentially have to hand over all the materials of the criminal case.”

Mindich, an Israeli citizen, fled to Israel shortly before he was charged in November. He was interviewed by Ukrainska Pravda in Israel in December. Tsukerman has also fled Ukraine.

In February the media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported that Yermak's lawyer Ihor Fomin and Yevhen Korniychuk, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel and Yermak's former partner at a law firm, had flown to Israel together in January.

Korniychuk drove Fomin in a Ukrainian embassy car to Herzliya, a suburb of Tel Aviv where Mindich lives, according to photographs published by Ukrainska Pravda. Fomin met Israeli lawyer Boris Lemper, who allegedly provides legal services to Mindich, according to footage published by Ukrainska Pravda.

Fomin intended to persuade Mindich not to testify against Yermak in exchange for protection, Ukrainska Pravda's sources said.

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NABUSAPOTimur MindichAndriy YermakRustem UmerovAnti-corruptionCorruptionIsraelEnergoatom
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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