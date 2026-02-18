Putin would starve Russians before ending war, Browder says

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Bill Browder, investor and longtime sanctions advocate, about why Western sanctions have so far failed to change Russian President Vladimir Putin’s behavior. Browder argues that while Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world, a critical loophole remains: oil exports. He also argues that Putin would prioritize war spending over his own population’s welfare, why frozen Russian assets should be confiscated, and how Europe could exert far more leverage than it currently does.