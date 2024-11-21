Product Manager Intern for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s main English-language publication, is looking to fill a product management internship position. It’s a three-month paid internship with the opportunity to receive a long-term, full-time job offer.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. Founded in November 2021 by a team of journalists who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and with media consultancy company Jnomics, the Kyiv Independent has grown into a trusted source of news about Ukraine. Based mostly in Kyiv, our team of over 60 serves as Ukraine’s voice to the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Requirements:

Prior experience of working as a Product Manager / Data Analyst / / other relevant product & tech experience would be considered a plus;

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to multitask and manage multiple projects simultaneously;

Basic understanding of core A/B testing principles;

Experience using analytics tools such as Google Analytics 4, Chartbeat, etc would be considered a plus;

Practical knowledge of using Jira or similar tools would be considered a plus;

Experience working with Shopify would be considered as an advantage;

Proficiency in English, equivalent to at least a B2 level (B1 can be considered in some cases);

Alignment with the values and mission of the Kyiv Independent.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with the Product & Tech team at the Kyiv Independent on implementing continuous improvements of Kyiv Independent user’s experience, product roadmap;

Work under the supervision of the Product Manager at the Kyiv Independent, assisting the manager in ongoing product development;

Work with the editorial, marketing, e-commerce, B2B, and other teams to align product efforts with broader company goals;

Maintain product documentation, including user research reports, product requests backlog, A/B test reports, etc;

Analyse user needs and behavior in order to support the current priorities and future development plans;

Take part in ideation, design, and analysis of A/B tests, help generate additional hypotheses based on the test results.

We Offer:

Market-level compensation;

The opportunity to receive a full-time job offer after the end of the internship;

The opportunity to work with a young, highly motivated team at an award-winning media startup;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Opportunities for career growth based on performance;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

The chance to work with a passionate global community dedicated to supporting independent journalism.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

Thank you for your interest in working with the Kyiv Independent. If your profile matches our criteria, a member of our hiring team will reach out to schedule an interview.

Please note that, while we value every application, we may not be able to personally meet with all applicants due to the volume of submissions we receive.