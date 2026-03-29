Pro-Ukrainian partisans disable electronic warfare equipment in Russia's Novgorod Oblast, group claims

Members of the pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group disabled Russian electronic warfare equipment in Russia's Novgorod Oblast, the group claimed in a social media post on March 29.

Atesh claimed that the group's operators, working in coordination with Ukraine's Armed Forces, set ablaze three cellular towers equipped with electronic warfare antennas on March 17.

The tower fires, which occurred in the communities of Okhvat, Demyansk, and Valdai, limited anti-drone interference, "allowing Ukrainian drones to pass... and strike an aircraft repair plant in Staraya Russa," the group claimed.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, facilities at the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the town of Staraya Russia were hit on March 17, including a hangar used to service Il-76 and L-410 aircraft.

The plant specializes in the repair and modernization of military transport aircraft and their components. It has its own runway, allowing it to receive heavy aircraft directly on-site.

Atesh claims that restoration of the plant is expected to take months.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify claims made by the partisan group.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

Over the past year, agents of Atesh have claimed to have sabotaged key railway hubs, a locomotive, as well as a Russian air defense factory, among other targets.

Ukraine's military has regularly struck military infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's firepower, as Moscow continues its war against Ukraine. The 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant is located about 750 kilometers (about 466 miles) from the Ukraine-Russia border.



