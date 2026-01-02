KI logo
War

Poll: 74% of Ukrainians against peace plan involving Kyiv's withdrawal from Donbas, army cap

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Poll: 74% of Ukrainians against peace plan involving Kyiv's withdrawal from Donbas, army cap
Ukrainian flags and banners displaying photos of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the makeshift memorial on Independence Square in Kyiv on Jan. 1, 2026, amid continued Russian invasion. (Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Seventy-four percent of Ukrainians oppose a peace plan that would include Ukraine's withdrawal from the eastern Donbas region and a cap on the army's size without reliable security guarantees, according to results from a poll released by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Jan. 2.

The results from the survey, conducted between Nov. 26 to Dec. 29 among roughly 1,000 Ukrainians across the country, also revealed that 69% of Ukrainians support a peace plan that would freeze the war with security guarantees, as long as Ukraine is not forced to officially recognize Russian-occupied territories as part of Russia, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology said in its press release.

The poll results come as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his efforts to end the war in Ukraine, apparently frustrated by the slow progress since launching peace talks nearly a year ago. The initial U.S.-backed 28-point plan, which Ukrainians — from soldiers to politicians — vehemently rejected as “capitulation,” included a Ukrainian withdrawal from the partially Russian-occupied Donbas, cuts to the military’s size, and the suspension of NATO ambitions. Ukraine criticized the original version for closely mirroring Russia’s maximalist demands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the revised 20-point framework on Dec. 23, which, if signed by leaders of Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and Europe, would initiate a ceasefire to the nearly four-year-long full-scale war.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Despite Zelensky's statement on the peace talks progress, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology said that only 10% of Ukrainians expected the war to end by the beginning of 2026, and only 16% believed it would end in the first half of 2026.

Another recent poll conducted in the U.S. has also shown that nearly half of Americans are not in favor of Trump's handling of the war in Ukraine. The Economist/YouGov poll conducted among around 1,500 Americans from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 revealed that 49% of respondents disapprove of the way Trump is handling the war.

The same poll showed that 29% of respondents favored increasing U.S. military aid to Ukraine, while 20% supported maintaining the current level.

read also

‘We want the end of the war — not the end of Ukraine,’ Zelensky says in New Year address
“A Budapest-style piece of paper will not satisfy Ukraine. Ukraine does not need a Minsk-style meticulously drafted trap. My signature will be under a strong agreement,” Zelensky said in his address on Dec. 31.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Become a member – go ad‑free
UkrainePollsRussiaDonald TrumpVolodymyr ZelenskyPeace PlanPeace talks
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 2
Ukraine denies targeting civilians in drone strike on occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier on Jan. 1, Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician turned top Russian proxy head of Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, accused Kyiv of launching three drones at a hotel and a cafe on the Black Sea coast. Saldo claimed that the alleged New Year drone strike on the village of Khorly killed 24 people, including a child, and wounded more than 50.

Friday, January 2
Ukraine enters EU's single mobile roaming zone.

Ukraine formally joined the European Union's single roaming zone on Jan. 1, allowing Ukrainian citizens to use their mobile phone service across the European bloc without incurring additional charges.

 (Updated:  )
5 things we lost in Pokrovsk

'All memories of my childhood in Pokrovsk seem like a dream, as if it never really happened.'

Show More

Editors' Picks