Poll: 64% of Ukrainians believe democracy best form of government

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sixty-four percent of Ukrainians believe democracy is the best system of government, according to a poll carried out by the Sociological Group Rating in partnership with Gallup International.

Ukraine ranks sixth among countries surveyed, with a significant majority supporting the statement: "Democracy may have its flaws, but it is the best system of government."

The top five positions went to Sweden, Austria, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, all European countries.

About 44% of Ukrainians also said that the country is ruled by the will of the people, putting it in the top 10 of surveyed nations. According to the poll, 44% of Ukrainians agreed that the country is governed by the will of the people, while 36% disagreed and 17% partially agreed.

Among respondents that did not believe their country was ruled by will of the people, Russia ranked in the bottom five.

The survey was conducted in October-December 2023 as part of the End of Year 2023 project. The results were published in April 2024.

Freedom House, a U.S.-based human rights think tank, released a report on April 11 saying that Ukraine is moving successfully towards democracy amid growing anti-democratic trends in the region.