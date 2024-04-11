Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Democracy, Reforms, Europe, central Asia
Edit post

Freedom House: Ukraine on democratic path amid rising authoritarianism in region

by Martin Fornusek April 11, 2024 9:44 AM 2 min read
People hold a giant Ukrainian flag during a demonstration on February 23, 2014 in Warsaw supporting the new government of the Ukraine, after ousted president Viktor Yanukovych fled Kiev to escape retribution for a week of deadly carnage. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine is one of the few among the group of 29 countries evaluated by Freedom House in the Nations in Transit 2024 report that is moving successfully toward democracy amid growing anti-democratic trends.

Freedom House's latest report on the countries from Central Europe to Central Asia concluded that the democratic governance in the region has been in decline consecutively for the 20th year, with only some exceptions.

Ukraine is one of them, as it is the only nation in the "hybrid regime" group that saw an improvement, while the ratings of five other members of the group declined. Four other countries whose democratic governance ratings have improved are already democracies, further contributing to the polarization of the two groups.

The U.S.-based human rights think tank said that the hybrid regimes, that is, countries with both democratic and authoritarian characteristics, are increasingly forced to choose between a bloc of Euro-Atlantic democracies and a bloc of consolidated authoritarian regimes.

"The resurgence of armed conflict has effectively accelerated a geopolitical reordering that was already underway," Freedom House's report read.

"Moscow's war to destroy Ukraine and the Azerbaijani regime's military conquest and ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh laid bare the deadly consequences of autocracy's expansion."

The stability of the democratic bloc is further compounded by political changes in the U.S., which put its traditional role as the security guarantor in Europe in question.

Democratic countries "will need to build more robust transnational networks of solidarity, security, and action to reverse the gains that authoritarians have made over the last 20 years."

Ukraine’s path to EU accession paved with reforms
When European leaders agreed to Ukraine’s accession talks in December 2023, the historic move was hailed in Kyiv as a recognition of years of struggle to get closer to the bloc since the EuroMaidan Revolution. The agreement came after a European Commission decision in November 2023 recommending tal…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 10. At least 119 explosions were recorded.
12:43 AM

Russian ex-warlord asks to fight in Ukraine.

Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who was convicted of extremism back in January, will ask to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Girkin, also known by his alias "Strelkov," is an ex-intelligence officer who played a pivotal role in Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.