European Parliament condemns Putin's election as illegitimate

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2024 5:28 PM 2 min read
People vote at a mobile polling station during early voting in Russia's presidential election in occupied Donetsk, on March 14, 2024. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images) 
The European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's March presidential election as illegitimate, Ukrinform reported on April 25.

Russian authorities held a presidential election between March 15-17 in Russia as well as regions of occupied Ukraine. The three-day election resulted in 87.2% of the vote going toward Putin. It was widely viewed as neither free nor fair, and many Western leaders declined to offer their congratulations to Putin, instead opting to criticize the circumstances in which the election was held.

Ukriniform reports that the European Parliament's resolution calls on member states of the European Union and the international community not to recognize the results of the presidential elections in Russia as legitimate because they were held in "illegally occupied territories of Ukraine and even inside Russia, they were neither free nor fair, nor did they meet basic international election standards, and therefore lacked democratic legitimacy."

Additionally, the resolution emphasized that the elections took place in an atmosphere of fear and repression and that holding elections in occupied Ukraine violates Ukraine's territorial sovereignty.

"We call for limiting relations with Putin to issues necessary for regional peace, as well as humanitarian and human rights goals, such as the exchange of prisoners, the return of deported children to Ukraine, or the call for the release of political prisoners," the resolution reportedly states.

European deputies also "expressed regret" that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Putin on his election "win."

Putin has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999. Constitutional changes signed by Putin in 2021 allowed him to run for two more six-year terms, meaning he can potentially stay in power until 2036.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:27 AM

NYT: US secretly sent Ukraine over 100 ATACMS last week.

The U.S. secretly shipped over 100 long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine last week, some of which were immediately deployed and used to strike a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea, the New York Times (NYT) reported on April 25.
10:31 AM

Ukraine's Mariia Sulialina wins 2024 Civil Rights Defender award.

Ukraine's human rights activist Mariia Sulialina has won the 2024 Civil Rights Defender of the Year Award, the organization announced on April 25. Sulialina, who heads the Ukrainian human rights organization Almenda, has been documenting Russia's war crimes against children.
