News Feed
Monday, May 12
Polish protesters to resume blockade at Ukraine's border, Ukrainian Border Guard warns

by Martin Fornusek
Hundreds of trucks wait in line as an ongoing blockade by Polish farmers continues on the Dorohusk Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on Feb. 20, 2024, in Dorohusk, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Polish truckers plan to restrict freight traffic at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard said on May 12.

The demonstrators will allow one vehicle to enter and another to exit every hour in a protest that could last for four months, Ukrainian border guards said, citing the Polish side.

"Buses and vehicles transporting humanitarian aid will pass unhindered," Ukraine's border guards said.

Over the past few years, Polish truckers, farmers, and other protesters have launched months-long blockades at the Polish-Ukrainian border, largely aimed against Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's lifting of most duties on Ukrainian imports in 2022.

The organizers presented the latest protest as an effort to draw attention to the "plight of transport companies and the threat to thousands of jobs."

At noon, Ukrainian border guards reported that traffic was flowing normally. Just over two hours later, Rafal Mekler, a politician from the far-right Confederation party, posted on X: "We are already in Dorohusk. The border is at a standstill."

Mekler shared pictures of himself with trucks and police vehicles in the background.

The mayor of Dorohusk previously banned the blockade at the border crossing, arguing it is a critical infrastructure facility. The District Court in Lublin later overturned this decision.

Tusk says Russia ordered 2024 arson attack on Warsaw shopping centre
“We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. “Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

