Poland may send MiG-29 jets to Ukraine within next 4-6 weeks

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press conference on March 14 that Poland could transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported.

Paweł Szrot, the head of the Polish President's Office, said on March 9 that Poland would transfer only a limited number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"As far as I know, it will not be a large number of aircraft," Szrot said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency. "The number will certainly not correspond to the number of (transferred) tanks."

President of Poland Andrzej Duda previously said that Warsaw was ready to transfer its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as part of an international coalition.

Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed that Slovakia and Poland were prepared to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in a joint effort.



"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying," Nad wrote, adding that it was "inhumane and irresponsible" to politicize the war.

Prior tot that on March 1, Nad told the Associated Press that his country was considering transferring 10 of its 11 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, with the last one going to a museum.