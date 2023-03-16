Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed on March 9 that Slovakia and Poland are prepared to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in a joint effort.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying," Nad wrote, adding that it was "inhumane and irresponsible" to politicize the war.

Nad informed AP on March 1 that his country was considering the transfer of 10 of its 11 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, with the last one going to a museum.

Slovakia has provided Ukraine with 168 million euros of defense aid since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told der Spiegel on March 4 that he was sure that combat aircraft would be delivered to Ukraine by Western countries, calling it “a matter of time” before the decision is made.

“If the Ukrainians need fighter jets, they should get them,” he said, adding that Ukrainians have repeatedly proven that they quickly learn to operate new equipment.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's allies have so far refused to supply Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

Critics argue that allies’ reluctance to supply F-16, Typhoon and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.



