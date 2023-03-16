Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Poland to transfer 'limited' number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 5:27 pm
Share

Poland to transfer 'limited' number of MiG-29 fighter jets to UkraineMikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets of the Polish Air Force take part in a NATO shielding exercise at the Lask Air Base on Oct. 12, 2022, in Lask, Poland. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Poland will transfer a limited number of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to Paweł Szrot, the head of the Polish president's office.

"As far as I know, it will not be a large number of aircraft," Szrot said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency. "The number will certainly not correspond to the number of (transferred) tanks."

However, Szrot added that the transfer of tanks would be part of an international coalition so that Ukraine could "feel" this support. 

Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad also confirmed on March 9 that his country was prepared to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in a joint effort with Poland.

Nad told the Associated Press on March 1 that his country was considering transferring 10 of its 11 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, with the last one going to a museum.

"I think it's time to make a decision. People in Ukraine are dying," Nad wrote, adding that it was "inhumane and irresponsible" to politicize the war.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK