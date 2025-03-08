The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Donald Tusk, European Union, European allies
Edit post

Poland to introduce large-scale military training for all adult males, PM Tusk announces

by Sonya Bandouil March 8, 2025 4:44 AM 2 min read
Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister, arrives for a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. ( Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans on March 7 to implement large-scale military training for all adult men to strengthen the country’s reserve forces.

In a speech to the Sejm, Poland’s parliament, he noted that this initiative was in response to growing security threats from Russia.

“If Ukraine loses the war or if it accepts the terms of peace, armistice, or capitulation in such a way that weakens its sovereignty and makes it easier for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to gain control over Ukraine, then, without a doubt — and we can all agree on that — Poland will find itself in a much more difficult geopolitical situation,” Tusk said.

He also said that he would like to increase the size of the Polish army from the current amount of 200,000 soldiers to 500,000, noting that Russia’s army has around 1.3 million soldiers and Ukraine’s has around 800,000.

"We will try to have a model ready by the end of this year so that every adult male in Poland is trained in the event of war, so that this reserve is comparable and adequate to the potential threats."

Poland has been a key ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, providing extensive military aid, including tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition.

Ukraine signs LNG deal with Poland’s Orlen amid Russian attacks
“Partnering with Orlen strengthens energy security, diversifies supply routes, and accelerates Ukraine’s integration into the European gas market,” said Roman Chumak, CEO of Naftogaz.
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.