Polish PM Tusk says Ukraine 'not alone' after Trump-Zelensky clash

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk voiced supported for Ukraine following the dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 28.

"Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Tusk wrote on X.

Zelensky met Trump in the Oval Office as the two leaders were expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

His visit followed weeks of tense negotiations. Ukraine rejected two initial draft proposals, arguing that they imposed one-sided obligations on Kyiv without security commitments from Washington.

The meeting culminated in a 45-minute press briefing, which ended in a heated exchange over U.S. aid to Ukraine and the conditions of a potential peace deal with Russia.

Following the talks, Trump said that Zelensky "is not ready for peace" and accused him of disrespecting the U.S. in the Oval Office.

"He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Zelensky has since left the White House, according to Reuters.

Poland has been a key ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, providing extensive military aid, including tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition.

Warsaw has delivered 45 military aid packages to Kyiv since 2022, totaling over $4 billion, according to former Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych.