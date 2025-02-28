Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Polish PM Tusk says Ukraine 'not alone' after Trump-Zelensky clash

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 28, 2025 9:21 PM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks at a press conference with the Secretary General of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Mark Rutte (not in view) on Nov. 13, 2024 (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk voiced supported for Ukraine following the dispute between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 28.

"Dear Volodymyr Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Tusk wrote on X.

Zelensky met Trump in the Oval Office as the two leaders were expected to sign a framework deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

His visit followed weeks of tense negotiations. Ukraine rejected two initial draft proposals, arguing that they imposed one-sided obligations on Kyiv without security commitments from Washington.

The meeting culminated in a 45-minute press briefing, which ended in a heated exchange over U.S. aid to Ukraine and the conditions of a potential peace deal with Russia.

Following the talks, Trump said that Zelensky "is not ready for peace" and accused him of disrespecting the U.S. in the Oval Office.

"He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Zelensky has since left the White House, according to Reuters.

Poland has been a key ally of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, providing extensive military aid, including tanks, heavy equipment, and ammunition.

Warsaw has delivered 45 military aid packages to Kyiv since 2022, totaling over $4 billion, according to former Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych.

Zelensky, Trump get into heated argument while speaking with journalists in Oval Office
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 45-minute-long press briefing in the Oval Office that ended in a heated argument about American aid to Ukraine.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
