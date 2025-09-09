KI logo
Romania, Czechia, and Hungary disband Belarusian espionage network in Europe

by Sonya Bandouil
The national flag of the Republic of Belarus flies at the 12th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum on Nov. 2, 2023. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Romania, Czechia, and Hungary have jointly dismantled a Belarusian espionage network operating across Europe, the Czech Security and Information Service (BIS) announced on Sept. 8.

According to BIS, the network was organized by Belarus’s State Security Committee (KGB) to recruit agents and collect sensitive intelligence.

Among those exposed was a former deputy of Moldova’s intelligence service (SIS), who allegedly passed secret information to the KGB.

Czech authorities emphasized that the espionage network was able to expand “primarily thanks to the ability to move freely across Europe.”

As part of the operation, Prague declared one Belarusian embassy employee working for the KGB persona non grata and ordered their expulsion.

“We will not tolerate the abuse of diplomatic cover for intelligence activities,” the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Belarus has played a crucial role as Russia's ally in the full-scale war against Ukraine, providing its territory as a launchpad for Russian military operations. The two leaders have increased cooperation as their countries face significant isolation from the West post 2022.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

