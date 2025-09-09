Romania, Czechia, and Hungary disband Belarusian espionage network in Europe

Romania, Czechia, and Hungary have jointly dismantled a Belarusian espionage network operating across Europe, the Czech Security and Information Service (BIS) announced on Sept. 8.

According to BIS, the network was organized by Belarus’s State Security Committee (KGB) to recruit agents and collect sensitive intelligence.

Among those exposed was a former deputy of Moldova’s intelligence service (SIS), who allegedly passed secret information to the KGB.

Czech authorities emphasized that the espionage network was able to expand “primarily thanks to the ability to move freely across Europe.”

As part of the operation, Prague declared one Belarusian embassy employee working for the KGB persona non grata and ordered their expulsion.

“We will not tolerate the abuse of diplomatic cover for intelligence activities,” the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Belarus has played a crucial role as Russia's ally in the full-scale war against Ukraine, providing its territory as a launchpad for Russian military operations. The two leaders have increased cooperation as their countries face significant isolation from the West post 2022.