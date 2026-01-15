Poland approves transfer of 9 fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland has approved the transfer of nine MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said Jan. 15 in an interview with Polish media.

Zalewski said the Polish government is awaiting a response from Ukraine's Defense Ministry as discussions continue on the transfer. "We are waiting for the answer of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Discussions are ongoing... these are completely technical discussions," he said.

Pressed on whether Ukraine had agreed to accept Poland's offer, Zalewski indicated that Kyiv appeared open to the transfer. "I believe... Ukrainians made the decision to accept this offer. Of course, there are some technical aspects which shall be clarified, as always," he added.

In December, another Polish deputy defense minister, Cezary Tomczyk, said that six to eight Soviet-era MiG-29 jets were nearing the end of their operational life in Poland's air force and could be transferred to Ukraine as part of a possible military equipment swap.

Poland previously confirmed the transfer of 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the spring of 2023, becoming the first country to supply Kyiv with warplanes after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Warsaw has been one of Ukraine's strongest allies throughout the war, providing extensive military assistance and serving as a key logistics hub for Western aid flowing into the country.