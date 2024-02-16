Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Western aid, Long-range missiles
Pistorius at Munich Conference: No new information on Taurus missiles for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek February 16, 2024 6:55 PM 1 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (C) addresses the press at the 2024 Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is no new information on the possible provision of Germany's Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16.

Taurus missiles have been the subject of extensive discussion since Ukraine submitted a request for the weapons, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers, in May 2023.

Responding to a question from the Kyiv Independent on the logic behind Berlin's hesitancy, Pistorius said that "there is no new logic, everybody knows the arguments."

"There is no new information on that (Taurus missiles)," the minister added.

Much of the discussion and debate surrounding the supply of Taurus was connected to the prospect of the missiles being used within Russia's territory.

German lawmakers rejected last month a proposal from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) opposition parties on transferring the long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Ex-German president calls for Germany to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine
Gauck, who was president of Germany between 2012 and 2017, told Bild that “given the grueling trench warfare and the heinous airstrikes on the Ukrainian civilian population,” Berlin should supply Taurus missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Most popular

News Feed

7:23 PM

Navalny's death prompts fresh calls for Ukraine aid in US.

"House members blocking critical aid to Ukraine can revel in another high-five for (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin who just murdered his most vocal and visible critic," said John Fetterman, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, on social media.
6:18 PM

Harris: 'Russia is responsible' for Navalny's death.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that if the news about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death is confirmed, "Russia is responsible," and it would be a "further sign of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality."
4:08 PM

Kuleba: 'It is time to end naivete' about Putin.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world to "to end the naivete" about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in light of news about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's alleged death on Feb. 16.
3:23 PM

Navalny's mother: 'He was alive, healthy, and cheerful' days ago.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya says that she saw him "alive, healthy, and cheerful" on Feb. 12 during a visit to the penal colony where he has been held, independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta reported on Feb. 16.
