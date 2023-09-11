Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba says there is progress in talks on getting Taurus missiles

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 11, 2023 6:09 PM 2 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba meet in Kyiv on Sept. 11, 2023. (Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is making progress in talks on receiving long-range Taurus missiles from Germany, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sept. 11.

The comments came as part of a Foreign Ministry press release following Kuleba's meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, during her visit to Kyiv.

The in-depth discussions with the German foreign minister have led to a better understanding of "the process of making a final decision by the German government," on the missile deliveries, Kuleba said.

"Based on the results of the negotiations, I can say that the option of providing these missiles remains open, and the decision-making process within Germany is moving forward," he added.

Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers, meaning Ukraine could use them to strike deep into Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

Ukraine submitted a request for Germany’s air-launched cruise missiles earlier in May, with some German officials voicing support for the transfer.

However, media reports emerged that the German government is concerned that the long-range missiles will be used in strikes on Russian territory.

Kuleba emphasized in August that Taurus missiles would be "used solely inside our borders."

"The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," he argued.

During their meeting in Kyiv, Kuleba and Baerbock also discussed Ukrainian grain exports, the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, and Germany's support to Ukraine on the path towards becoming a member of the European Union.

Kuleba thanked Baerbock for the military aid Germany has provided to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, in particular for sending tanks and air defense systems.

Baerbock arrived in Ukraine's capital on Sept. 11. for her fourth visit since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Rheinmetall to refit, deliver 40 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine
The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will deliver 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Ukraine based on an order placed by the German government in August, the company announced on Sept. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.