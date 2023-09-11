Kuleba says there is progress in talks on getting Taurus missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is making progress in talks on receiving long-range Taurus missiles from Germany, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sept. 11.

The comments came as part of a Foreign Ministry press release following Kuleba's meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, during her visit to Kyiv.

The in-depth discussions with the German foreign minister have led to a better understanding of "the process of making a final decision by the German government," on the missile deliveries, Kuleba said.

"Based on the results of the negotiations, I can say that the option of providing these missiles remains open, and the decision-making process within Germany is moving forward," he added.

Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers, meaning Ukraine could use them to strike deep into Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

Ukraine submitted a request for Germany’s air-launched cruise missiles earlier in May, with some German officials voicing support for the transfer.

However, media reports emerged that the German government is concerned that the long-range missiles will be used in strikes on Russian territory.

Kuleba emphasized in August that Taurus missiles would be "used solely inside our borders."

"The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," he argued.

During their meeting in Kyiv, Kuleba and Baerbock also discussed Ukrainian grain exports, the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, and Germany's support to Ukraine on the path towards becoming a member of the European Union.

Kuleba thanked Baerbock for the military aid Germany has provided to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, in particular for sending tanks and air defense systems.

Baerbock arrived in Ukraine's capital on Sept. 11. for her fourth visit since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.