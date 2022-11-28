Peskov denies Russian withdrawal from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Nov. 28 that Russian forces are not leaving the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Russian news outlet RBC.

Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator Energoatom, reported that the company saw signs Russia was preparing to leave the plant.

Russian troops have been in control of the plant since early March and have used it as a base for attacks against Ukrainian territory, according to multiple reports by Ukrainian authorities and local officials.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Nov. 20 over a dozen explosions close to the nuclear plant. Energoatom said Russian forces had shelled the area on that day.