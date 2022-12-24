Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Energoatom head: Russian forces may be preparing to withdraw from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 5:27 pm
Share

Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator Energoatom head Petro Kotin said the company sees the signs that the Russian troops may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“It is too early to say that the Russian troops are leaving the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but we can say that they are preparing,” Kotin said on Nov. 27. He cited the Russian media publications that the control over the plant could be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Russian forces brought to the site military equipment, personnel, and trucks, “probably with weapons and explosives," and mined the territory of the plant, Kotin said.

On Nov. 22, IAEA experts found that despite the frequent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant, essential equipment remained intact, and there were no immediate nuclear safety concerns, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the IAEA, on Nov. 20, over a dozen explosions were detected close to the nuclear plant. Energoatom said Russian forces had shelled the area on the morning of Nov. 20.

Russian forces have been in control of the plant since early March and have used it as a base for attacks against Ukrainian territory, according to multiple reports by Ukrainian authorities and local officials.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK