Sunday, November 20, 2022

IAEA: Over a dozen explosions reported near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 3:07 pm
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts stationed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported “powerful explosions” overnight on Nov. 19 and on the morning of Nov. 20. 

Some non-critical buildings, systems, and equipment were damaged, the IAEA said, citing the plant’s manager. No casualties were reported. 

While the origin of the explosions is unconfirmed, Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said Russian forces shelled the area on the morning of Nov. 20, hitting 12 sites. 

“Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said. “As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!” 

On Nov. 17, the IAEA called on Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. 

On Nov. 14, Grossi said the IAEA would send nuclear safety and security missions to three operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine as well as Chornobyl. The agency will inspect South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants following a request from Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
