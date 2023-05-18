Pentagon confirms damage to Patriot system in Ukraine, says it's already repaired

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the U.S. Defense Department, a Patriot air defense system damaged in a Russian attack on Ukraine has already been repaired and is "fully back online and operational."

At a May 18 news briefing, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said that the U.S.-made Patriot system supplied to Ukraine had suffered "minor damage," confirming previous media reports.

When asked for details on how the system was damaged and why the Patriot failed to intercept the incoming missile, Singh refused to comment, referring the reporter to the Ukrainian side.

Russian Defense Ministry said it had allegedly struck and destroyed a Patriot system with a Kinzhal ballistic missile overnight on May 16. However, Ukraine's Air Force reported downing all Russian missiles targeting Ukraine during this attack, including six Kinzhals.

An unnamed U.S. official told CNN that the Russian attack had damaged the system but not destroyed it.

Washington then sent inspectors to examine the Patriot missile complex, who concluded that the system remained functional after the attack, according to a separate report by CNN.

Kyiv hasn't yet confirmed information on the damage to the air defense system.

Ukraine received two Patriot air defense systems at the end of April, which are viewed as one of the world's best air defense systems, enabling Ukraine to shoot down ballistic missiles.

The U.S. provided one of them, and Germany and the Netherlands jointly supplied the other.