Pentagon confirms damage to Patriot system in Ukraine, says it's already repaired

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2023 10:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the U.S. Defense Department, a Patriot air defense system damaged in a Russian attack on Ukraine has already been repaired and is "fully back online and operational."

At a May 18 news briefing, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said that the U.S.-made Patriot system supplied to Ukraine had suffered "minor damage," confirming previous media reports.

When asked for details on how the system was damaged and why the Patriot failed to intercept the incoming missile, Singh refused to comment, referring the reporter to the Ukrainian side.

Russian Defense Ministry said it had allegedly struck and destroyed a Patriot system with a Kinzhal ballistic missile overnight on May 16. However, Ukraine's Air Force reported downing all Russian missiles targeting Ukraine during this attack, including six Kinzhals.

An unnamed U.S. official told CNN that the Russian attack had damaged the system but not destroyed it.

Washington then sent inspectors to examine the Patriot missile complex, who concluded that the system remained functional after the attack, according to a separate report by CNN.

Kyiv hasn't yet confirmed information on the damage to the air defense system.

Ukraine received two Patriot air defense systems at the end of April, which are viewed as one of the world's best air defense systems, enabling Ukraine to shoot down ballistic missiles.

The U.S. provided one of them, and Germany and the Netherlands jointly supplied the other.

Patriot air defense faces its toughest challenge ever in Ukraine
The wait is over — after almost a year of refusals and hesitation, Western-provided MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems have finally arrived and become operational in Ukraine. On April 21 and 26, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the full employment of two Patriot batteries. As Ukraine’s own Soviet-er…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
