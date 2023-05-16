Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Air Force: Ukraine shoots down 18 Russian missiles overnight, including 6 Kinzhals

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 9:49 AM 2 min read
Rescue workers put out fires caused by falling missile debris overnight in Kyiv on May 16, 2023. (Photo: State Emergency Service / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all of the 18 Russian missiles targeting Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the Air Force said on May 16.

In addition to shooting down six Kinzhal missiles, Ukraine's air defense successfully took out nine Kalibr missiles and three land-based missiles, including both S-400 and Iskander-M missiles, the Air Force said.

The Air Force also said that it had also downed six Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and three reconnaissance drones that included Orlan-10 and SuperCam types.

Russia launched its latest attack around 3:30 a.m. on May 16 from the north, south, and east, the Air Force wrote.

Kinzhals are Russian-made hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers. Previously, it was difficult for air defense to shoot them down.

However, the Air Force admitted on May 6 that it shot down a Kinzhal ballistic missile for the first time since the start of the war.

Ukraine received Patriot air defense systems at the end of April, which are viewed as one of the world's best air defense systems, and will enable Ukraine to shoot down more hypersonic ballistic missiles and prevent civilian casualties.

Kyiv was the primary target of last night's attack. The debris from missiles shot down over Kyiv caused fires and damages in several districts, the State Emergency Service reported on May 16.

The debris from the missiles fell in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Darnytskyi districts in Kyiv.

The most damage occurred in the Solomianskyi district, where the debris caused a fire. Four buses and a garage the size of 200 square meters were affected.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, three people were injured in the Solomianskyi district.

A nearby building was also damaged by a separate fire, also covering an area of 200 square meters, with scattered areas of fires covering a total area of 20 square meters. According to the State Emergency Service, all the fires were extinguished.

The damage caused by debris in other districts was less severe, "with most cases involving debris falling on parked cars, surrounding areas, or parks," the Emergency Service wrote.

