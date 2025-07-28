'Peace through strength is possible' — Zelensky welcomes Trump's new Ukraine peace deal deadline

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 28 welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's new 10- to 12-day deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.

"Today, there was an extremely significant statement by President Trump. And it is true: it is Russia who is doing everything to undermine peace efforts and drag out this war. Every night, there are strikes, constant Russian attempts to hurt Ukraine," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced he intends to reduce the 50-day deadline he imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a peace deal in Ukraine, expressing disappointment with the leader.

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said alongside U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Turnberry golf club in Scotland.

"So we are going to have to look, and I am going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer — what is going to happen."

Many of Ukraine's allies welcomed Trump's initial deadline but voiced concern that 50 days is too long amid Russian drone and missile attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians.

Zelensky welcomed Trump's new proposed deadline and sanctions against Moscow as Russia continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

"Indeed, peace is possible if we act strongly and decisively, and we have repeatedly said — and all partners know this — that sanctions are a key element. Russia factors in the sanctions, factors in such losses," he said.

Trump has warned that Washington would impose up to 100% in secondary tariffs on Russia unless Moscow agreed to a peace deal in Ukraine.

Zelensky noted Kyiv is ready to work with Washington to achieve peace in Ukraine.

"Peace through strength is possible. Ukraine, as always, is ready to work with America, with President Trump, in the most productive way possible, to end this war with dignity and lasting peace. I thank everyone in our Ukrainian foreign policy team who is working for this — for a truly meaningful relationship with America," Zelensky said.

Trump's proposed tariffs would target Russian imports and impose secondary sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil.