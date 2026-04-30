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Parliament lays ground for expansion of official military cemeteries across regions with adoption of new law

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by Francis Farrell
Parliament lays ground for expansion of official military cemeteries across regions with adoption of new law
Honour Guard service members carry coffins of unidentified Ukrainian soldiers during funeral ceremony at the National Military Memorial Cemetery near Kyiv on Oct. 30, 2025. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on April 30 adopted a law creating regional sections of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, among other measures to standardize the process of burying the country's war dead.

The April 30 vote reflects a growing push by the state to establish a centralized system of military burials, following the example of the U.S. and Western European countries after the World Wars.

The new law sets rules and standards for memorials and burials ahead of an anticipated expansion of the network of official military cemeteries across the country.

As of early 2026, Ukraine has opened a national military cemetery outside Kyiv, a controversy-ridden project that began accepting its first burials in late 2025.

The cemetery's initial phase has space for 6,000 graves, with capacity to expand to 100,000 over time.

As the national cemetery continues to expand slowly, most Ukrainian soldiers are buried in their home cities and villages, with no standardized war graves system like those common in Western countries.

Other ad hoc military cemeteries, such as the Field of Mars in Lviv, continue to expand and in some cases run out of space, often without oversight from a national-level authority.

Ukraine does not regularly or transparently disclose its battlefield losses due to the sensitivity of the topic

According to figures announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, around 55,000 were allegedly reported as killed in action as of February 2026, with "many more" missing in action.

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Ukrainian war cemetery that can’t stop growing
At the cemetery historically known as the Field of Mars, a sea of flags snap and ripple in the wind, and names appear faster than the city can make space for them. Photographer Anastasiia Smolienko, who returns here several times a month, says, “This is a place where you immediately see the price of this war, of Ukraine’s resistance.” Despite the heavy weight of the loss it represents, the cemetery is also a measure of dignity for many of Lviv’s local residents. Smolienko describes how farewel
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan


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Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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