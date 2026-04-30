Parliament lays ground for expansion of official military cemeteries across regions with adoption of new law

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on April 30 adopted a law creating regional sections of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, among other measures to standardize the process of burying the country's war dead.

The April 30 vote reflects a growing push by the state to establish a centralized system of military burials, following the example of the U.S. and Western European countries after the World Wars.

The new law sets rules and standards for memorials and burials ahead of an anticipated expansion of the network of official military cemeteries across the country.

As of early 2026, Ukraine has opened a national military cemetery outside Kyiv, a controversy-ridden project that began accepting its first burials in late 2025.

The cemetery's initial phase has space for 6,000 graves, with capacity to expand to 100,000 over time.

As the national cemetery continues to expand slowly, most Ukrainian soldiers are buried in their home cities and villages, with no standardized war graves system like those common in Western countries.

Other ad hoc military cemeteries, such as the Field of Mars in Lviv, continue to expand and in some cases run out of space, often without oversight from a national-level authority.

Ukraine does not regularly or transparently disclose its battlefield losses due to the sensitivity of the topic

According to figures announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, around 55,000 were allegedly reported as killed in action as of February 2026, with "many more" missing in action.

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).



