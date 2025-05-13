Parliament backs amendments for implementing US minerals deal in 1st reading

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko's statement came as Strong Shield 5 exercises involving military personnel from other NATO countries began in Lithuania.
"Amendments to the Budget Code are needed to implement the provisions on funding the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund," lawmaker Roksolana Pidlasa said.
Russia will announce its representative for the expected talks in Istanbul once Putin "deems it necessary," the Kremlin said.
During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected Buk-M3 and Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.
The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
The sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree to extend them.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.
According to Steve Witkoff, the key topics in the peace discussions are the fate of the five partially or fully occupied Ukrainian regions, the status of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.
The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and guided bombs during the night, targeting multiple regions after the May 12 deadline for an unconditional ceasefire expired.
"Only member states can take out loans within the 150 billion euros instrument, but they can use these funds for joint procurement with Ukraine," EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.
Parliament backs amendments for implementing US minerals deal in 1st reading
The Ukrainian parliament supported Budget Code amendments to implement the minerals agreement with the U.S. in the first reading, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on May 13.
This marks another step toward enacting the wide-ranging and long-contested economic agreement between Ukraine and the U.S.
The minerals deal, signed on April 30 and ratified by Ukraine on May 8, establishes a Reconstruction Investment Fund jointly managed by Kyiv and Washington and gives the U.S. special access to projects developing Ukraine's vast deposits of critical minerals, including lithium, titanium, and rare earth elements.
Ukraine's contribution will consist of half of the funds received after the agreement enters into force and will be sourced from rents for resource extraction under new licenses and issuance of new permits, the lawmaker added.
The changes were supported by 286 lawmakers, Zhelezniak said, adding that the deadline for submitting additional amendments was cut short. Ukrainian legislation has to pass two readings in the parliament and receive presidential signature before entering into force.