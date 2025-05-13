Become a member
Tuesday, May 13
Parliament backs amendments for implementing US minerals deal in 1st reading

by Martin Fornusek
Parliament backs amendments for implementing US minerals deal in 1st reading
A sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, livestreamed from the session hall in the media room in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian parliament supported Budget Code amendments to implement the minerals agreement with the U.S. in the first reading, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on May 13.

This marks another step toward enacting the wide-ranging and long-contested economic agreement between Ukraine and the U.S.

The minerals deal, signed on April 30 and ratified by Ukraine on May 8, establishes a Reconstruction Investment Fund jointly managed by Kyiv and Washington and gives the U.S. special access to projects developing Ukraine's vast deposits of critical minerals, including lithium, titanium, and rare earth elements.

"Amendments to the Budget Code are needed to implement the provisions on funding the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund," lawmaker Roksolana Pidlasa said.

Ukraine's contribution will consist of half of the funds received after the agreement enters into force and will be sourced from rents for resource extraction under new licenses and issuance of new permits, the lawmaker added.

The changes were supported by 286 lawmakers, Zhelezniak said, adding that the deadline for submitting additional amendments was cut short. Ukrainian legislation has to pass two readings in the parliament and receive presidential signature before entering into force.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)
‘Not what Putin was expecting’ — What we know (and don’t know) about Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin may have gotten more than he bargained for when, on May 11, he rejected calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week. In what may have been a surprise for the Russian leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15. “This is not what Putin was expecting,” Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian lawmaker and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York,
UkraineParliamentMineralsBusinessEconomyUnited States
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

