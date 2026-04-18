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At least 1 killed, child injured in Kyiv shooting as gunman remains inside supermarket

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
At least 1 killed, child injured in Kyiv shooting as gunman remains inside supermarket
A general view of a residential area in central Kyiv on Feb. 19, 2026. (Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An unknown assailant opened fire on people in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district on April 18, killing at least one person and injuring others, Ukraine's National Police reported, adding that an operation is underway to detain the suspect.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a child is among the wounded and is being transported to the hospital.

"A special operation to apprehend the man who opened fire and is currently inside the supermarket is ongoing," he said. "According to preliminary reports, gunshots are also being heard inside the supermarket."

Police units and special forces from the Rapid Response Corps were dispatched to the scene, according to the statement.

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The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Verzun
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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