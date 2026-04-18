At least 1 killed, child injured in Kyiv shooting as gunman remains inside supermarket

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An unknown assailant opened fire on people in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district on April 18, killing at least one person and injuring others, Ukraine's National Police reported, adding that an operation is underway to detain the suspect.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a child is among the wounded and is being transported to the hospital.

"A special operation to apprehend the man who opened fire and is currently inside the supermarket is ongoing," he said. "According to preliminary reports, gunshots are also being heard inside the supermarket."

Police units and special forces from the Rapid Response Corps were dispatched to the scene, according to the statement.