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At least 1 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
At least 1 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast that targeted port and industrial infrastructure facilities on April 18, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 26 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on April 18.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 190 of 219 Russian drones overnight. Direct hits by 28 drones were recorded at 17 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine additional sites.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast saw the highest number of casualties, with 10 people injured after Russian forces launched 816 strikes on 46 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, seven people were injured as Russian attacks targeted the city of Kharkiv and 25 other settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in Mykolaivka, and four others were injured across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Four more people were injured in Kherson Oblast, where Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured after Russian attacks hit port and industrial infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

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The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Russian attackZaporizhzhia OblastUkraineKharkiv OblastKherson OblastOdesa Oblast
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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