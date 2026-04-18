At least 1 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 26 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on April 18.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 190 of 219 Russian drones overnight. Direct hits by 28 drones were recorded at 17 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine additional sites.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast saw the highest number of casualties, with 10 people injured after Russian forces launched 816 strikes on 46 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, seven people were injured as Russian attacks targeted the city of Kharkiv and 25 other settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in Mykolaivka, and four others were injured across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Four more people were injured in Kherson Oblast, where Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured after Russian attacks hit port and industrial infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleh Kiper said.