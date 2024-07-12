Skip to content
Orban discusses 'ways to make peace' with Trump in Florida

by Kateryna Denisova July 12, 2024 8:53 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on July 12, 2024. (Viktor Orban/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on July 12, the Hungarian leader said on social media.

The visit, described by Orban as "peace mission 5.0.," took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after the NATO summit in Washington, where partners launched the Ukraine Compact, a security framework signed by 32 allies.

Prior to that, the Hungarian leader visited Ukraine, Russia, and China in what he presented as an effort to promote a ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Orban's ceasefire proposal.

"We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he's (Trump) going to solve it," Orban wrote on X.

The Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee has repeatedly said he could end Russia's war within 24 hours if elected president, without specifying the steps for reaching a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

"Thank you Viktor. There must be peace, and quickly," Trump said following the meeting.

Orban has a long-standing relationship with conservatives in the U.S. and is the only European leader who is openly friendly toward the Kremlin. He has spoken highly of Trump on several occasions since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, praising him as "a man of peace."

The Hungarian prime minister also said in March that Trump would stop funding Ukraine if elected.

Zelensky said that he is "potentially ready" to meet with Trump and urged him to reveal his plan for ending Russia's war against Ukraine so Kyiv can be prepared for any risks such a plan might entail.

EU members blasted Orban over rogue diplomacy but pitched no ways to rein him in, media reports
EU ambassadors lambasted Hungary during a meeting in Brussels over the Hungarian prime minister’s so-called “peace mission” in Russia and China, undisclosed European diplomats told the media.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Kateryna Denisova
8:25 AM

Zelensky to address US governors in Utah.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.
