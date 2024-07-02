Skip to content
News Feed, Viktor Orban, Hungary, Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, Ukraine
Orban arrives in Kyiv on first visit since beginning of full-scale war

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2024 9:44 AM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts during a conference with Baden-Wuerttemberg's State Premier in the New Castle in Stuttgart, south-western Germany, on June 19, 2024, ahead of attending the UEFA Euro 2024 football match between Germany and Hungary. (Silas Stein /AFP via Getty Images)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on July 2, a spokesperson confirmed to the Hungarian media outlet Index. It is Orban's first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Orban will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the spokesperson said.

The visit comes as Hungary takes over the European Union's rotating presidency of the EU Council. The appointment has sparked controversy, with some European officials calling on European Council President Charles Michel to suspend Hungary's presidency.

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, sanctions on Russia, undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

This has led to deteriorating relations between Ukraine and Hungary, which had already been strained before 2022.

The previous day, unnamed sources in Budapest told the Guardian that the visit was confirmed after negotiations on the rights of the ethnic Hungarian minority living in Ukraine.

"It was a precondition for the meeting that the issue of nationality rights was resolved," the source said.

"In recent weeks, an agreement has been reached. They will be able to announce this as a success."

Budapest has repeatedly accused Kyiv of discriminating against the Hungarian ethnic minority concentrated in southwestern Ukraine, an accusation that the Ukrainian leadership denies.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has visited Russia at least five times since the onset of the full-scale war. He also visited Belarus in June in violation of EU sanctions.

Orban: Russia couldn’t ‘swallow’ NATO as it struggles to defeat Ukraine
The Russian military is waging “a serious and difficult war” against Ukraine, and its capabilities are “far exceeded” by NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on May 24, according to news portal Telex.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:50 PM

1 killed, 7 injured after Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district and the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on July 1, killing one person and injuring seven others, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor Office reported.
10:07 PM

Ukrenergo: Energy situation in Ukraine expected to improve in August.

The strain on the country's energy infrastructure will be alleviated after repairs at some nuclear power units are completed, which will provide more available capacity, while changes in the weather are also expected to help, according to Kudrytskyi, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, said on July 1.
8:07 PM

Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
6:57 PM

Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
