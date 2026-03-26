KI logo
Europe

Facing an intelligence scandal at home, Orban shifts blame to Ukraine — again

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Facing an intelligence scandal at home, Orban shifts blame to Ukraine — again
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press at the European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on March 26 alleged that Ukrainian intelligence is interfering in Hungary's politics, only a few weeks before crucial parliamentary elections.

The statement is an apparent attempt to deflect blame amid a domestic scandal in which Hungarian secret services were accused of targeting the opposition Tisza party.

Facing a real chance of defeat during the April 12 vote, Hungary's Kremlin-friendly leader, whose 16 years in power have been marked by democratic backsliding and deepening energy ties with Russia, has made anti-Ukrainian rhetoric a centerpiece of his campaign.

"I call on President (Volodymyr) Zelensky to immediately order his agents home and respect the will of the Hungarian people," Orban said in a recorded statement on social media.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The prime minister accused Kyiv of activating agents "previously embedded in Hungarian politics" and alleged that Ukrainian operatives and Ukraine-paid IT specialists "are moving in and out of the Tisza party."

Orban, known for repeatedly blocking EU aid to Kyiv and sanctions against Moscow, has often accused Ukraine of colluding with Tisza, without presenting any evidence.

Kyiv has not responded to Orban's claims.

The allegations come shortly after investigative outlet Direkt36 reported that in July 2025, authorities questioned two IT specialists linked to the Tisza party over child pornography allegations.

Become a member – go ad‑free

No evidence of child pornography was found, and Direkt36 reported that the case was heavily influenced by Hungarian intelligence agencies. The investigation also uncovered a suspected plot to compromise Tisza's IT systems.

Following the revelations, Tisza leader Peter Magyar accused Orban of abusing intelligence services for political purposes and said the scandal amounted to an attempted coup, which he dubbed the "Orban-gate."

Hungarian authorities then came out with claims alleging links between the two IT specialists and Ukraine.

According to a report partially released by Hungary's National Security Committee, the specialists maintained regular contact with the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest, pro-government outlet Mandiner wrote on March 25.

"The spies have cover professions, and in this case, they were working as IT experts," said Gergely Gulyas, the minister of the prime minister's office, during a government meeting on March 26. "Why are Ukrainian spies working within the Tisza party?"

Video thumbnail

Interference accusations

This is not the first time in recent days that the Hungarian strongman has alleged foreign interference in Hungarian elections. On March 24, he accused "foreign intelligence services" of wiretapping Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The accusation followed the Washington Post's report that Szijjarto maintained regular contact with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during EU meetings — which the Hungarian minister later admitted.

The government also filed espionage charges against investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi, known for covering Russian intelligence operations in Hungary.

Pro-government media previously released a recording of Panyi discussing a phone number used by Szijjarto, as part of the journalist's investigation into the minister's communications with Lavrov.

Magyar, in turn, has accused Russia of meddling in the elections, including by dispatching its operatives to bolster Orban's campaign through disinformation tactics.

Most recently, the opposition leader said that Hungarian intelligence, "in cooperation with Eastern powers," deployed military-grade spyware against Tisza's IT networks.

According to the Washington Post, Russian operatives even suggested staging an assassination of Orban to rally his supporters.

Analysts previously told the Kyiv Independent that Orban's government is using external issues, such as Ukraine, to boost the popularity of his Fidesz party.

The latest opinion poll by the independent pollster Median showed Tisza leading Fidesz by 16%.

read also

On Hungary’s National Day, two futures took the streets
Thousands have flooded the streets of Budapest on March 15 as two rival political blocs showcased their strength four weeks before the pivotal parliamentary elections.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
‘We’ll become Belarus’ — Orban’s opponents see election as last chance
BUDAPEST, Hungary — For some Hungarians, next month’s parliamentary election is a chance to break with Russia, a country many believe holds a grip over their homeland. In power since 2010, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has fostered political and economic ties with Moscow while blocking EU assistance to Ukraine, deepening the rift between Budapest and Brussels. For some of Orban’s opponents who came to the Tisza party rally in Budapest on March 15, it was a chance to reject the governme
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Viktor OrbanUkraineHungary-Ukraine relationsElectionsDisinformation
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, March 26
 (Updated:  )
More evidence of Russia helping Iran with drones revealed, FT reports.

Senior Iranian and Russian officials began secretly discussing deliveries of drones, medicine, and food shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran at the end of February, two officials briefed on the intelligence report told the Financial Times.

Show More

Editors' Picks