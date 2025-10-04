KI logo
News Feed

Oleksa Shalayskyi, renowned Ukrainian investigative journalist, dies aged 58

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Oleksa Shalayskyi, renowned Ukrainian investigative journalist, dies aged 58
Renowned Ukrainian journalist and co-founder of the investigative project Nashi Groshi, Oleksa Shalayskyi, has died at the age of 58. (Screenshot from ProUA video/YouTube)

Renowned Ukrainian journalist and co-founder of the investigative project Nashi Groshi, Oleksa Shalayskyi, has died at the age of 58, his fellow journalist Yurii Nikolov said on Oct. 4.

Journalist Serhii Syrovatka, citing Shalayskyi's wife, reported that he died of natural causes.

"I can't imagine what Ukrainian investigative journalism would be like without him," Nikolov wrote on Facebook.

Over the decades, Shalayskyi became one of Ukraine’s leading investigative journalists and is described by his colleagues as a pioneer of anti-corruption investigations.

"His voice was the voice of conscience, intolerant of injustice," said Ukrainian media watchdog Institute of Mass Information (IMI).  "Oleksa reacted deeply to any form of lies and abuses and always stood firmly for society's right to know the truth."

Starting his career in the late 1980s, he contributed to various media outlets and led several respected Ukrainian publications, including Ukrainian Week and Weekly Mirror (Dzerkalo Tyzhnia).

In 2010, Shalayskyi, together with Nikolov, founded Nashi Groshi — an investigative project focused on exposing corruption schemes in public procurement. The outlet's articles have repeatedly prompted criminal investigations into alleged wrongdoings by Ukrainian officials.

Shalayskyi was a co-author of the investigation into the Boyko Towers, a set of oil drilling platforms located in the Black Sea, informally named after Russian-friendly politician Yurii Boyko.

The journalist was also one of the architects behind the Prozorro, the Ukrainian public e-procurement system.

More recently, Shalayskyi ran a YouTube show and was working on a new investigative project about corruption.

Art after apocalypse — opera spurred by Russia’s ecocide in Ukraine to return to Kyiv
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is a media partner of the “Gaia-24” performance on Nov. 27 in Kyiv. Even in the midst of Russia’s ecocide against Ukraine — where forests are scorched, rivers are poisoned, and crops are torn apart by shellfire — life refuses to end. Nature sends up green shoots through craters — and in the same spirit, art rises through grief. “Gaia-24,” the opera inspired by Russia’s 2023 destruction of the Kakhovka Reservoir dam in Kherson Oblast, is set to make its retur
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Article image
UkraineJournalismAnti-corruptionCorruptionPress freedom
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 4
Video
Inside Ukraine's fight to stop Russia near Kupiansk as war evolves.

The city of Kupiansk has become a focal point of Russia’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. After crossing the Oskil River, Russian forces have begun infiltrating Ukrainian lines in small assault groups, while the battlefield becomes increasingly dominated by swarming drones.

Saturday, October 4
Show More

Editors' Picks