Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Kakhovka dam was blown up by Russia's 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2023 3:02 PM 2 min read
An image shows the damage to the destroyed Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 6, 2023. (Energoatom)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam in Kherson Oblast was blown up by Russia's 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade, National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov said on June 6, as cited by Ukrainian news outlet Liga.

The brigade members have been stationed at the power plant near Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka and controlled the facility, Danilov said on national television.

The information on who had blown up the dam was first reported by Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, cited by Ukrainska Pravda publication.

Podoliak added that Russia's destruction of the power plant was an undoubted use of indiscriminate weapons of mass destruction, according to the Geneva Conventions.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Built in 1956, the power plant is crucial to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to Ukraine's state hydroelectric power company, the damage caused by the breach is "impossible to repair."

Around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are reportedly located in "critical risk" zones for flooding. According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, 885 people have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast as of 11:00 a.m. local time, and the process is ongoing.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has been occupied by Russian troops since the first days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Russian forces mined the plant twice last year before blowing it up on June 6, 2023.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
