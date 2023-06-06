Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kuleba criticizes international media for entertaining Russian propaganda about Kakhovka dam explosion

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 2:19 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba listens to a question during the joint press conference held with Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs João Gomes Cravinho after their meeting at the Palacio das Necessidades on May 19, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo: Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called out international media on June 6 for entertaining Russian narratives about the Kakhovka dam explosion, saying it "puts facts and propaganda on equal footing."

"Infuriating to see some media report 'Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other' of ruining the Kakhovka dam. It puts facts and propaganda on equal footing. Ukraine is facing a huge humanitarian and environmental crisis. Ignoring this fact means playing Russia’s 'not all obvious' game," Kuleba wrote.

Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

The Moscow-installed mayor in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka initially downplayed the damage caused to the dam, claiming that it had been caused by Ukrainian shelling.  

Environmental damage has already been reported in the immediate aftermath of the dam's destruction.

The President's Office reported that at least 150 tons of motor oil have leaked into the Dnipro River, with an additional 300 tons at risk of leakage.

The destruction of the dam in Kherson Oblast has also resulted in significant flooding, leading to the ongoing evacuation of the civilian population. The Interior Ministry reported that 885 civilians had been evacuated to safety as of 11:00 a.m. local time.

Eighty settlements are located in the immediate flood zone and evacuation efforts are ongoing.

Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
