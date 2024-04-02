Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast kills man, injures boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack on the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast killed a man and injured an 11-year-old boy, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 2.

Novoosynove is located in Kupiansk district, around 12 kilometers (7 miles) from the front line. The area was liberated by Ukraine in September 2022.

The village came under attack at around 5 p.m. local time. The man, who was 59, died on the spot, while the boy was hospitalized, Syniehobov said.

A Russian attack on Monachynivka, another village in Kupiansk district, killed a 57-year-old woman and wounded her husband on March 28.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia and the front line.