Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast kills man, injures boy

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 11:40 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian attack on the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast killed a man and injured an 11-year-old boy, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 2.

Novoosynove is located in Kupiansk district, around 12 kilometers (7 miles) from the front line. The area was liberated by Ukraine in September 2022.

The village came under attack at around 5 p.m. local time. The man, who was 59, died on the spot, while the boy was hospitalized, Syniehobov said.

A Russian attack on Monachynivka, another village in Kupiansk district, killed a 57-year-old woman and wounded her husband on March 28.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia and the front line.

Update: Russia’s missile attack against Dnipro injures 18, including 5 children
An educational institution was damaged as a result of the attack but children were hiding in a bomb shelter when it occurred, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:12 PM

Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."
