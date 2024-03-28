Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village kills woman, injures her husband

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck the village of Monachynivka near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 57-year-old woman and wounding her husband, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 28.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia and the front line.

Following the Monachynivka attack, the woman died of her injuries on the way to the hospital, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Her husband is now reportedly receiving medical assistance.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on March 27 killed two people, including a 12-year-old boy, and injured another 20, according to Syniehubov.

Over the recent months, Russia has intensified assault attempts in the area of Kupiansk, a crucial strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast that was temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Ukraine liberated Kupiansk and other parts of the region during its surprise counteroffensive in September 2022.