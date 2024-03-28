Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village kills woman, injures her husband

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 3:27 PM 1 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov in an interview with Ukrinform, Dec. 13, 2023. (Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Monachynivka near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 57-year-old woman and wounding her husband, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 28.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to near-daily attacks by Russian forces due to their proximity to the border with Russia and the front line.

Following the Monachynivka attack, the woman died of her injuries on the way to the hospital, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Her husband is now reportedly receiving medical assistance.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on March 27 killed two people, including a 12-year-old boy, and injured another 20, according to Syniehubov.

Over the recent months, Russia has intensified assault attempts in the area of Kupiansk, a crucial strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast that was temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Ukraine liberated Kupiansk and other parts of the region during its surprise counteroffensive in September 2022.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:16 AM

Kuleba begins first trip to India.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.
5:30 AM

Ukrainian POWs faced conditional release from Hungary.

Two Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of a group of 11 handed over to Hungary by Russia in June 2023, said in an interview to Deutsche Welle, that Hungarian representatives imposed conditions preventing their return to Ukraine until the war's end.
3:16 AM

Estonian police arrest citizen who reported for Russian state media.

Estonian police have arrested Svetlana Burceva, an Estonian citizen, for allegedly violating international sanctions having served as a reporter for Russian state sponsored Balt News - an arm of the Kremlin-run Russia Today (RT) news outlet, Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress reported on March 27.
