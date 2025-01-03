Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, United Nations, United States, Ukraine, Peace Plan, War
Edit post

'Nothing of interest' — Russian envoy dismisses Trump’s reported peace deal proposals on Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 3, 2025 9:48 PM 2 min read
Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation and President of the Security Council for the month of July, speaks during press briefing at U.N. Headquarters on July 1, 2024. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team has not presented anything "interesting" to Moscow regarding ending the war in Ukraine, Russia's envoy to the U.N., Vasily Nebenzya, said on Jan. 3 in an interview with the state-controlled Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Trump’s team is considering a plan to delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for continued Western arms supplies and the deployment of European peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire.

Nebenzya dismissed these ideas as "unformed, vague signals" and reiterated Moscow’s position against freezing the conflict.

"President (Vladimir) Putin last outlined our conditions for ending the conflict on Dec. 19. So far, nothing from the incoming U.S. administration suggests anything of interest to us," Nebenzya said.

On Dec. 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his willingness to engage in dialogue with Trump but upheld Moscow’s demands, including the desire to fully occupy four Ukrainian regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — and a rejection of Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Nebenzya also claimed to have received "signals of agreements" from Ukraine, though he rejected them as unserious.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed dissatisfaction with Trump’s reported peace deal proposals on Dec. 29, saying that Moscow rejects any plan that fails to meet its demands.

Despite Trump’s claims of achieving peace "within 24 hours," his team has yet to provide an official roadmap for ending the war.

Germany should not rule out peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, CDU lawmaker says
Germany should not rule out deploying Bundeswehr troops to Ukraine after the war ends, Roderich Kiesewetter, a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said on Jan. 3, Schwäbische Zeitung reported.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.