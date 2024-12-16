Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Andrei Belousov, Vladimir Putin, War, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson
Edit post

Russia sets 2025 goal to fully occupy 4 Ukrainian regions, Defense Minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 16, 2024 5:05 PM 2 min read
Andrei Belousov speaks during a meeting of the Federation Council's Committee on Defence and Security in Moscow, Russia, on May 13, 2024. (Federation Council Press Service/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said during a Defense Ministry meeting on Dec. 16 that Moscow aims to seize the entirety of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in 2025.

Speaking at a Defense Ministry meeting, Belousov reiterated Russia’s commitment to achieving what he described as the "goals announced by President Vladimir Putin in June."

"In 2025, Moscow plans to achieve victory in the war," he added.

On June 14, Putin stated that Russia would agree to a ceasefire and peace talks only if Ukraine withdraws from the four Ukrainian oblasts and formally abandons its aspirations to join NATO.

Putin’s additional demands include recognizing Crimea and Sevastopol as part of Russia.

"As soon as Kyiv declares readiness for such a decision and begins a real withdrawal of troops, as well as officially abandons its NATO ambitions, we will immediately cease fire and begin negotiations," Putin said at the time.

Despite Russia’s claims, large portions of these regions remain under Ukrainian control. Regional capitals Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are firmly held by Ukraine, while Moscow occupies parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, territories it initially invaded in 2014.

During the Dec. 16 meeting, Belousov also emphasized the need for Russia to prepare for potential conflicts with NATO within the next decade.

Putin's declaration of the illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in September 2022 was widely condemned internationally.

The Kremlin continues to struggle in its attempts to secure full control over these regions amidst fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Russia must be ready for potential conflict with NATO ‘within 10 years,’ defense minister says
Russia should prepare for multiple scenarios, including a war with NATO, in the next 10 years, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Russian ex-Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling $5.8 million.

According to the charges, Vladimir Shishov embezzled 600 million rubles with the help of other businessmen, such as second defendant Dmitry Levchenko, manager of RNGS Capital. Shishov was arrested on suspicion of fraud in October 2023. The embezzled money was allocated for a "special infrastructure project."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.