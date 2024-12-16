Russia sets 2025 goal to fully occupy 4 Ukrainian regions, Defense Minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said during a Defense Ministry meeting on Dec. 16 that Moscow aims to seize the entirety of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in 2025.

Speaking at a Defense Ministry meeting, Belousov reiterated Russia’s commitment to achieving what he described as the "goals announced by President Vladimir Putin in June."

"In 2025, Moscow plans to achieve victory in the war," he added.

On June 14, Putin stated that Russia would agree to a ceasefire and peace talks only if Ukraine withdraws from the four Ukrainian oblasts and formally abandons its aspirations to join NATO.

Putin’s additional demands include recognizing Crimea and Sevastopol as part of Russia.

"As soon as Kyiv declares readiness for such a decision and begins a real withdrawal of troops, as well as officially abandons its NATO ambitions, we will immediately cease fire and begin negotiations," Putin said at the time.

Despite Russia’s claims, large portions of these regions remain under Ukrainian control. Regional capitals Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are firmly held by Ukraine, while Moscow occupies parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, territories it initially invaded in 2014.

During the Dec. 16 meeting, Belousov also emphasized the need for Russia to prepare for potential conflicts with NATO within the next decade.

Putin's declaration of the illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in September 2022 was widely condemned internationally.

The Kremlin continues to struggle in its attempts to secure full control over these regions amidst fierce Ukrainian resistance.