Norway sends $24 million to EU fund for Ukraine support

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2023 8:02 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian military personnel receives armored maneuver training on German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks
Ukrainian military personnel receives armored maneuver training on German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks at the Spanish army's training center of San Gregorio in Zaragoza on March 13, 2023. (Photo credit: OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway contributed over $24 million to the European Peace Facility (EPF) for military aid to Ukraine, the Council of the European Union informed on July 25.

"Responding to Ukrainian needs, Norway dedicated the amount specifically to deliveries of ammunition and spare parts for Leopard 2 tanks," the statement said.

The EPF is the EU's foreign policy tool allowing to finance non-EU partners in pursuit of joint peace and security building. Ukraine has received seven support packages through this fund so far and Brussels decided on June 27 to bring the total value of the fund to $13 billion.

The EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on July 20 that the EU plans to invest further resources in the fund for future support for Ukraine.

Norway, which is not a member of the EU, has provided over $40 million to the EPF together with the latest contribution.

Oslo allocated $300 million for military support to Ukraine in the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion. At the beginning of 2023, Norway's parliament approved a $8.2 billion support plan for Ukraine as part of a five-year aid package.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
