Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
EU to increase European Peace Facility by $3.8 billion

by Martin Fornusek June 27, 2023 2:21 AM 2 min read
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the von der Leyen Commission, stands in the European Parliament building and speaks. (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The Council of the European Union announced on June 26 the decision to increase the financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF) by 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

The facility is used to provide military aid to Ukraine and other partners of the EU.

"This decision sends a clear political signal of the EU’s enduring commitment to military support for Ukraine and other partners alike," the EU Council said.

Building on an agreement from March 20, the EU's fund for defense and international security cooperation now amounts to 12 billion euros ($13 billion), the EU Council said in its statement.

"Today's decision will again ensure that we have the funding to continue delivering concrete military support to our partners' armed forces," said Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat.

The EPF was launched in 2021 to finance common foreign and security policy actions related to military and defense. In particular, this tool allows to finance non-EU partners in pursuit of joint peace and security building.

Originally, it was launched with a financial ceiling of 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) by the currency value at the time, which increased by 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) on March 13, 2023.

As the EU's statement noted, the EPF has supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine through seven support packages so far. According to the EU's statement in April, this amounts to 4.6 billion euros ($5 billion).

In May Borrell proposed an additional 3.8 billion to be added to the EPF for the purpose of military aid for Ukraine.

EU proposes $55 billion financial aid package for Ukraine
The European Union has proposed a four-year financial assistance package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($55 billion), EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on June 20.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
