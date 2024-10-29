Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Norway, Romania, Air defense, Patriot
Edit post

Norway announces $127 million compensation for Romanian Patriot sent to Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2024 6:03 PM 2 min read
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (L) speaks to President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) at the Ukraine-Nordic Summit on Oct. 28, 2024. (The Presidential Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will allocate 1.4 billion kroner ($127.4 million) to boost Ukraine's air defense within the Nansen Support Programme, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced on Oct. 29.

The funds will be used to buy a new Patriot system for Romania to replace the one it handed over to Ukraine on Oct. 3.

Bucharest initially hesitated before deciding to donate one of its Patriots in June. The Romanian government issued an order for the system's delivery in September.

"Greater air defense has been one of Ukraine's most critical needs since the start of the war. Norway's support to Ukraine is based on what Ukraine needs most, and we will continue to provide support for as long as it is necessary," said Store.

Store added that Norway and the Western allies must increase their support to Ukraine because air defense is one of Ukraine's "most critical" needs.

"Without adequate air defense equipment, Ukraine cannot protect the military installations and forces that are defending the country – nor can the country provide protection to children and adults trying to carry on with their lives or safeguard the civilian infrastructure that is to provide electricity and heating throughout the winter."

Norway had earlier given 4 billion kroner ($364 million) to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, including the purchase of Patriot interceptor missiles, an IRIS-T battery, and the repair of existing air defense systems.

Norway also donated a NASAMS system, and its instructors trained Ukrainian operators in using Western air defense systems.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

The highly advanced Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot systems from Germany and one from the U.S.

Other countries, like the Netherlands and Spain, delivered individual launchers or missiles.

The U.S. and the Netherlands also pledged in June to deliver one additional system each, but no announcement on their arrival has been made so far.

The Netherlands is still looking for partner countries to provide components for a Patriot air defense system pledged to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in September.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

