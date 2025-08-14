Norway blames Russia for cyberattack on hydropower dam

Norway’s intelligence service has accused Russia of carrying out a cyberattack earlier this year that took control of a hydropower dam in the country’s west and opened a floodgate for four hours.

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) said the April attack targeted the Bremanger dam near the town of Svelgen, releasing 500 liters of water per second until it was detected and stopped. The dam’s water levels were well below flood capacity, preventing injuries or damage.

The Security Service linked the April cyberattack to Moscow, marking a rare public attribution of such an incident to Russia.

"Over the past year, we have seen a change in activity from pro-Russian cyber actors," PST chief Beate Gangas said on Aug. 14, according to Reuters. "The aim of this type of operation is to influence and to cause fear and chaos among the general population. Our Russian neighbor has become more dangerous."

A three-minute video watermarked with the name of a pro-Russian cybercriminal group appeared on Telegram on the day of the attack. Kripos, Norway’s organized crime police unit, told Aftenposten the group unites multiple actors behind cybercrimes and has been linked to previous attacks on Western businesses.

Gangas also warned that "Russian intelligence services spend significant resources identifying, cultivating and recruiting contacts in Norway. Norwegian citizens could be good sources of information for them."

Norway, which generates most of its electricity from hydropower, has previously warned of threats to its energy infrastructure. The country shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia, including the only open Schengen border crossing at Storskog.

The Russian embassy in Oslo dismissed PST’s statements as "unfounded and politically motivated."