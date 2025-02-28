Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

North Korea tests strategic cruise missiles as Kim orders nuclear readiness, state media reports

by Martin Fornusek February 28, 2025 3:24 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on May 17, 2024 (Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea carried out a test launch of strategic cruise missiles to showcase its nuclear deterrence capabilities, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Feb. 28.

According to the KCNA, the missile exercise was conducted "to inform the enemies seriously violating" North Korea's security environment "of the Korean People's Army counterattack capability in any space and the readiness of its various nuclear operation means."

The test came as South Korea prepares for the "Freedom Shield" exercises with the U.S. in March.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the launch, ordered the country's military to be in full nuclear strike readiness, calling it "the most perfect deterrence."

The strike was reportedly carried out on Feb. 26 west of the Korean peninsula, with the missile flying a trajectory of 1,587 kilometers (986 miles) for 133 minutes before hitting the targets.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula are mounting amid North Korea's series of missile tests intended as a warning to its South Korean neighbors and the U.S. Kim has reportedly received technological assistance for his missile and nuclear programs from Russia in exchange for arms and soldiers provided for Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces, reportedly suffering significant losses. South Korea's military believes that Pyongyang could dispatch more than 1,000 additional troops to Russia this year.

Author: Martin Fornusek
